Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld

Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 14

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Hospitality Architecture, Sports Field
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Isay Weinfeld
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  259
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2012
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CEMENT Grupomix, Cerâmica Atlas, Companhia de Iluminação, DNA Vidros e Esquadrias, Deca, Gail, Galleria Della Pietra, Jatobá, Padrão Móveis, WM Marcenaria
  • Architect In Charge: Isay Weinfeld
  • Design Team: Adriana Aun, Juliana Scalizi, Carolina Miranda
  • Collaborators: Sebastian Murr, Katherina Ortner
  • Project Manager: Monica Cappa Santoni
  • General Contractor: Jhs-F Incorporadora
  • Structural Engineering: Benedictis Engenharia Ltda
  • Electrical And Plumbing Engineering: Grau Engenharia De Instalações Ltda
  • Air Conditioning Engineering: Grau Engenharia De Instalações Ltda
  • Landscape Design: Maria João D’orey
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Fazenda Boa Vista is a residential and hospitality complex located in a 750 hectare property in Porto Feliz, 100km away from the city of São Paulo, in Brazil. Besides the hotel, it comprises yet private villas, spa, kids club, equestrian center and clubhouse, sports center, petting zoo, two 18-hole golf courses and clubhouse, swimming pool and 242-hectare woods punctuated with innumerous lakes.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fazenda Boa Vista’s equestrian center stands discreetly on a slight slope, overlooking the equestrian competition track. The stringent program of the building, meant as a supporting and reception area to riders and spectators, features a bar, kitchen, lounge, restrooms and locker rooms, and was accommodated under a single rectangular concrete slab laid on numerous slim stilts, whose perimeter defines an area of 645 m2.  

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Under a generous rectangular top – which, after a large amoeba-shaped cutout, became a marquee  and around the curves of the inner garden, with its dense vegetation and leafy indigenous trees, three closed cubic volumes were distributed: locker rooms and kitchen were housed each in a wood cladded volume, whereas the bar and lounge areas share an all glazed one. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Yet, open lounging areas still prevail under the marquee, as also on a succession of terraced platforms that descend from the clubhouse to the competition track, welcoming game spectators to sit, relax and enjoy the performances.

Note: This project was originally published in june 06, 2016

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Porto Feliz, Porto Feliz - SP, Brazil

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Sports Architecture Recreation & Training sports field Brazil
