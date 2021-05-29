Advertisement

  5. Constitución Public Library / Sebastián Irarrazaval

Constitución Public Library / Sebastián Irarrazaval

Constitución Public Library / Sebastián Irarrazaval

© Felipe Díaz Contardo© Felipe Díaz Contardo© Felipe Díaz Contardo© Felipe Díaz Contardo+ 35

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Library
Constitución, Chile
  • Architects: Sebastián Irarrazaval
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Díaz Contardo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arauco, CHC
  • Collaborators:Macarena Burdiles, Carlos Pesquera, Alicia Arguelles, Sebastián Mancera
  • Technical Inspection:Joel Barrera
  • Promoters:Fundación la Fuente, Banco ITAU and Arauco
  • Owner:Municipality of Constitución
  • Structural Engineer:CARGAZ
  • Constructor:PROESSA
  • City:Constitución
  • Country:Chile
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Text description provided by the architects. The Public Library is part of a public-private initiative taken to rebuild the city of Constitución after the 8.8 degrees earthquake and tsunami that devastated the town during the year 2010. It is a small settlement situated in the very core of one of the biggest clusters of wood production in Chile. This situation gives identity to the town and also creates the best conditions to find not only high quality wood materials but also extremely well gifted carpenters to carefully craft a wooden building.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo

With regard to the formalization of the project; it is the result of three main decisions. Firstly: In order to overlook the millenary trees of the civic square that is in front of the site; to rise the library 1,6 meters over street level. Secondly: With the purpose to filter and balance the light; to cover the 3 main areas of the programme (children, young and adult readers) with 3 reticulated wood naves and Thirdly: In consideration to communicate the public character of the edifice; to organize the façade with 3 monumental glass cases that not only invites to see new books arrivals but also -with its benches and canopies - offer shelter to the passerby.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
Diagram
Diagram
Section

Regarding the construction of the building; it is made almost entirely in wood and only the firewalls are done with exposed poured concrete. The structure is prefabricated and is made out of laminated pine. In order to rhythm the interior space and to make the loads and the construction process understandable, the wood beams an pillars are kept as visible as possible.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Coating the wood with water white varnish enhances the required luminosity of the spaces and also creates homogeneity between the structure and the on site built furniture. The other colors that can be seen in fabrics were chosen to mimic the colours of the trees and leaves of the square. 

© Felipe Díaz Contardo

In this sense the library can be seen as a resonance box.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Originally published on May 02, 2016. 

Project location

Address:Constitución, Chile

Cite: "Constitución Public Library / Sebastián Irarrazaval" 29 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/786641/constitucion-public-library-sebastian-irarrazaval> ISSN 0719-8884
