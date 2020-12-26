Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Portugal
  5. Costa Nova Social and Cultural Center / ARX Portugal

Costa Nova Social and Cultural Center / ARX Portugal

Save this project
Costa Nova Social and Cultural Center / ARX Portugal

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 33

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cultural Center
Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal
  • Architect In Charge:ARX Portugal
  • Design Team:Nuno Mateus e José Mateus c/ João Dantas, Ricardo Guerreiro, Sofia RAposo, Emanuel Rebelo, Fábio Cortês, Filipe Cardoso, Bruno Martins, Fábio Rosado, Sara Nieto, Héctor Bajo, Baptiste Fleury, Ana Fontes, Luís Marques, Joana Pedro
  • Technical Team:SAFRE, PEN, António Paiva Fernandes
  • City:Gafanha da Encarnação
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on the Costa Nova dunes, between the beach and the Avenue Nossa Senhora da Saúde leading to it. The sand is cut by a wide net of wooden walkways, which go over the dunes and allow pedestrian crossing from the urban cluster to the beach. To the east, the street is mainly composed by small apartment buildings, two or three stories high. At street level there's no actual sea view but one can sense its presence beyond the dune.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new building, with its multifunction profile and symbolic and public presence, proposes to take its place as an end piece for both the bordering buildings and the natural place. It is intended to accommodate the new health care center, a social center, and a show room for exhibitions and other public events. The intervention translates an outset based on four themes: the traditional “palheiro” construction technique, the pedagogy of building over dunes, the “landscape-building” as part of a physical and visual route to the sea, and the agrarian land-holding structure as morphological matrix.  

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

One of the main conceptual assumptions behind the current project is Costa Nova's original building typology.  The project wishes to reinterpret, in a clearly contemporary way, Costa Nova's characteristic and ancestral ways of looking at a place and building it. This is why the whole construction, made entirely of wood, as the original “palheiros”, seats on a semi-buried foundation mesh in reinforced concrete, as to stable the building that will “hover” over the dune. This conceptual strategy also aims to take advantage of building on a lower ground by creating a convenient and flowing connection to the rooftop where one can enjoy a wide ocean view. As a counterweight, and following natural topography, the public walkway stretches into the heart of the building, creating a new wooden public square, as a forecourt, that leads the visitor inside and protects from the wind.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Nossa Sra. da Saúde, 3830 Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARX PORTUGAL
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterPortugal
Cite: "Costa Nova Social and Cultural Center / ARX Portugal" 26 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/783466/costa-nova-social-and-cultural-center-arx-portugal> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

悬浮在沙漠中的建筑 / ARX Portugal

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream