Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Germany
  5. Remisenpavillon / Wirth Architekten

Remisenpavillon / Wirth Architekten

Save this project
Remisenpavillon / Wirth Architekten

© Christian Burmester © Christian Burmester © Christian Burmester © Christian Burmester + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Small Scale
Affinghausen, Germany
Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester

Text description provided by the architects. The Remisenpavillon completes a typical old farm ensemble of the region of lower saxony, germany, continuing the existing building lines, the traditional scale and building materials. The new pavilion forms a new vertex of the group of farmbuildings and so the first impression when you approach the farm.

Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester

From afar the pavilion appears as a closed massive cube. As one approaches, the delicate structure of the hole masonry is visible, around the corner is the wooden wall of floor to ceiling entrance gates.

Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester

The new pavilion is used depending on the season for storing and editing of firewood, for parking of tractor and agricultural implements to grasland maintenance, for parking cars and in summer, when the room is empty, as a garden loggia for receptions.

Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester

The bricks for the building were recovered in a nearby fireruine. The wood of the gates came from an oak tree that was struck 15 years earlier by lightning and since then dead standing in a meadow. Being felt by a storm it was processed at the nearby sawmill to wide planks.

Note: This project was originally published in january 05, 2016

Save this picture!
© Christian Burmester
© Christian Burmester

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bergstraße 48, 27257 Affinghausen, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wirth Architekten
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Germany
Cite: "Remisenpavillon / Wirth Architekten" 28 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/779810/remisenpavillon-wirth-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Christian Burmester

Remisen 亭 / Wirth Architekten

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream