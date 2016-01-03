House Olmen / Pascal François Architects

+ 14

Engineer: UTIL

Landscape Architect: ffstyles

Text description provided by the architects. An old three - façade house, connected with the barn, was demolished and replaced by a contemporary barn-type building which was built behind the existing construction and which had to be in line with very strict building regulations.

The new building is somewhat unaligned with the existing barn, thus creating protected exterior spaces in the form of two terraces. The transversely positioned horse stable completes the set-up.

Honest materials emphasize the building’s local character. The roof and the façade of the main building are covered with 50 cm long red tiles, with no visible gutters. The sliding windows in oak have a warm finishing in copper on the outside.

The interior atmosphere is created by natural light and splendid views on the surrounding nature. Austere materials, oak in particular, enhance the harmony.

This striking, well-balanced project displays integrity, without the slightest ambition to be trendy.

Originally published on January 03, 2016.