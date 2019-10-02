World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Sae Min Oh _ bang by min
  6. 2015
  7. INTERROBANG / Sae Min Oh _ bang by min

INTERROBANG / Sae Min Oh _ bang by min

Save this project
INTERROBANG / Sae Min Oh _ bang by min

© Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon + 51

  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Office Buildings  · 
Seoul, South Korea

  • Structure

    RC

  • Construction

    WITH construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. Cheongdam-dong, which is part of the Gangnam urban district in Seoul, remained as a relatively inactive residential area, between Apgujung-dong (middle-high class development area) and Samsung-dong (well known as business town).

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Located in the busy alley of Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, the building not only needs to respond with sensitivity to its surrounding environment but also establish itself as an unfamiliar landscape in order to envigorate the street itself. In addition, the building, as a neighbourhood living facility, has to cope with the potential changes to its internal programme, such as offices, retail shops, cafes, and as a residential quarter.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

For that purpose, a reduction of the common area, including the elevator, the staircase, and a public bathroom has been proposed and the maximization of the rental area will enable to sufficient operation of all the building’s required functions.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

It is neighbourhood living facilities that establishes a relationship between a street space and building block, in the urban residential area.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

In other words, multi-dimensional accessibility through a continuity of street, and consideration for vertical spatial structure system(which is flexible for program change and has a smooth inner traffic line) is urgently necessary. By this way, small scale neighbourhood living facilities can avoid vertically disconnected spatial system, and provide a place of communication by surrounding fluid flow. This is beneficial in architectural aspect, as well as in economic aspect – the principal interest of the owner.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Considering streets and buildings in a city not as independent objects but in relation to regulate each other. The vertical reconfiguration of various programmes occupying the street was an attempt to create a three-dimensional street that would revitalize small-scale culture.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

If the vertical extension of the street can create a mutual synergistic effect, it will provide the grounds for a chain reaction and a self-symbiosis of a programme with little difficulty. This project suggests a way to have your cake and eat it by transferring the view of existing neighbourhood living facilities which are built as a means for business and as a need for communicative methods between architecture and the city.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Originally published on December 03, 2015

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sae Min Oh _ bang by min
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings South Korea
Cite: "INTERROBANG / Sae Min Oh _ bang by min" 02 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/778066/interrobang-sae-min-oh-bang-by-min/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Joonhwan Yoon

首尔INTERROBANG 大楼/ Sae Min Oh _ bang by min

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream