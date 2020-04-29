World
ArchDaily's Chrome Extension: Inspiration in Every New Tab

Transform your “New Tab” page into a useful, inspiring tool with ArchDaily’s New Tab Chrome Extension.

Every time you open a new tab in your Chrome browser, it’s an opportunity to be inspired with a randomly selected photograph of our +38,000 curated projects. If you want to learn more about the project featured, you can easily click to see more pictures, drawings, and information.

Proudly coded by our Dev Team, the ArchDaily’s New Tab Chrome Extension also keeps you updated on our latest news and posts by highlighting the most visited articles of the day. Even your Google Calendar is integrated. The feature displays your upcoming appointments and meetings.

The latest update of this Chrome extension features a 'Back' button. If you loved the project you saw but typed something on your navigation bar a little too fast, this update makes sure you won't lose it forever. Simply, you can open a new tab, and click on the ‘back arrow’ to see that project you missed.

Get the extension here or by searching for "ArchDaily New Tab" in the Chrome web store.

