World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Save this project
ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

© Victor Affaro © Victor Affaro © Victor Affaro © Victor Affaro + 19

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
Paraty, Brazil
  • Creative Director: arch. Marko Brajovic
  • Project Director: arch. Bruno Bezerra
  • Assistent Architect: arch. Lucas de Sordi
  • Shell Structure Constructor: Expobrax
  • Dimensions: 12m (L) x 10,5m (W) x 5,8m (H)
  • Format: Guest house and learning
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

Text description provided by the architects. ARCA was named by the locals as it came as a ship in the middle of the Brazilian Atlantic Forest. If fact, on a more anecdotic level, it’s an earthship project, that comes from a wish to mimic a specific Brazilian indigenous house typology (Asurini, Médio Xingu) and be a stand alone object with minimal impact to the surrounding.

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

For that purpose we decided to use a shell self-supporting structure that solutions a roofing, side walls and finishings. The Galvalume (carbon steel + aluminium + zinc) modules were assembled on-site in only one week and as well can be easily dismantled and rebuilt on a new location. The internal timber wall are only 3 cm ticks as they are internally reinforced by steel-bar that compress the whole structure.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

A house can host till two couples with kids, has a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom and a generous open space serving as living room or workshops area for creative and professional trainings. In that second mode, the beds folds in sofas and the sleeping room transforms in production rooms.

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

The main idea is that a house can be used for a weekend by creative and professionals (with kids) that want to work on their creation inspired by nature in a very confort environment.

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

ARCA is located on a waterfall Perequé, on a border with a national park Parque da Bocaina and ten kilometers from a charming colonial city Paraty well known for its cultural heritage and natural treasures.

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

Originally published on November 02, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atelier Marko Brajovic
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic" 16 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/776305/arca-atelier-marko-brajovic/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Victor Affaro

巴西ARCA 住宅 / Atelier Marko Brajovic

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream