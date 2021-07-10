We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zoo
  4. Switzerland
  5. Elephant House Zoo Zürich / Markus Schietsch Architekten

Elephant House Zoo Zürich / Markus Schietsch Architekten

Save this project
Elephant House Zoo Zürich / Markus Schietsch Architekten

© Andreas Buschmann© Andreas Buschmann© Dominique Wehrli© Dominique Wehrli+ 14

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Zoo
Zürich, Switzerland
  • General Planners:cga gmbH, Winterthur | BGS Architekten, Rapperswil
  • Landscape Architect:Eugster Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH, Zürich Vetsch Partner Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Zürich
  • Technical Services:TriAir Consulting AG, Jona
  • Light Design:Bartenbach Lichtlabor AG, Innsbruck
  • Timber Construction/Facade:ARGE Elefantenpark Holzbau, Implenia Schweiz AG Holzbau, STRABAG AG Holzbau
  • Panel Construction/Facade Construction:MERK Timber GmbH, Züblin Holzingenieurbau
  • Fastening Solutions/Screws:SFS intec AG
  • Air Cushion:Vector Foiltec GmbH
  • Client:Zoo Zürich AG
  • Cost:57.0 Mio SFr
  • City:Zürich
  • Country:Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dominique Wehrli
© Dominique Wehrli

Text description provided by the architects. The new elephant house in Zürich Zoo is embedded in the extensive landscape of the newly designed Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The characteristic element of the new elephant house is its striking wooden roof which blends into the landscape as a shallow free-form shell-structure. The roof dissolves into a transparent mazelike structure that establishes an organic relationship to the surrounding forest. In the interior the roof unfolds its atmospheric effect: as if through a canopy of trees the sunlight filters through the intricate roof structure generating constantly changing light atmospheres.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The roof is designed as a shallow, free-spanning wooden shell. Prefabricated triple-layer panels were bent on-site into their form and nailed up. The openings were cut out on-site from the massive wooden shell. The continuously changing façade structure consists of lamellas that seemingly grow up to the edge of the roof as an organically shaped band indicating the loadbearing areas.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann

The iconographic shell of the roof together with the dynamic façade form an atmospheric envelope and pictographic “Nature-Construction” concentrating the essence of the design into a symbiosis between architecture and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann

Originally published on July 27, 2015. 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zürichbergstrasse 221, 8044 Zürich

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Markus Schietsch Architekten
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningzooSwitzerland
Cite: "Elephant House Zoo Zürich / Markus Schietsch Architekten" 10 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/770772/elephant-house-zoo-zurich-markus-schietsch-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Andreas Buschmann

苏黎世动物园新象舍 / Markus Schietsch Architekten

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream