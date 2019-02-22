José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The building, personal library of Jose Luis Martinez, is a conceptual replica of the diplomat’s house and studio. The project reveals itself sequentially on the basis of two halls and a double-height mezzanine floor.

A glass tower serves as a staircase and as a translucent, exhibition space. Both halls, connected at the perimeter and via both stairways, are lined in wood and bookshelves that run from floor to ceiling and generate a double reading in both vertical and horizontal directions.

The steel structure, mounted on the essence of the original construction by omitting the ceiling.