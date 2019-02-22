José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

-
Architects Office
-
LocationDe La Ciudadela, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, D.F., Mexico
-
Category
-
CollaboratorsAlejandro Sánchez Garcia, Alfredo Cortes Tellez, Mariza Flores Pacheco, Francisco Ramos Olvera, Gricelda Hernández
-
Area600.0 sqm
-
Project Year2010
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The building, personal library of Jose Luis Martinez, is a conceptual replica of the diplomat’s house and studio. The project reveals itself sequentially on the basis of two halls and a double-height mezzanine floor.
A glass tower serves as a staircase and as a translucent, exhibition space. Both halls, connected at the perimeter and via both stairways, are lined in wood and bookshelves that run from floor to ceiling and generate a double reading in both vertical and horizontal directions.
The steel structure, mounted on the essence of the original construction by omitting the ceiling.