World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Mexico
  5. Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A
  6. 2010
  7. José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García
Save this picture!
José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 23

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The building, personal library of Jose Luis Martinez, is a conceptual replica of the diplomat’s house and studio. The project reveals itself sequentially on the basis of two halls and a double-height mezzanine floor.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

A glass tower serves as a staircase and as a translucent, exhibition space. Both halls, connected at the perimeter and via both stairways, are lined in wood and bookshelves that run from floor to ceiling and generate a double reading in both vertical and horizontal directions.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The steel structure, mounted on the essence of the original construction by omitting the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Interiors Architecture Mexico
Cite: "José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García" [Fondo José Luis Martínez / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A] 22 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Molinare, Alexandra) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/706935/jose-luis-martinez-library-slash-alejandro-sanchez-garcia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream