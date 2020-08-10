Medical-Esthetical Clinic “Corporación Dermoestética” / Humberto Conde

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. This proposal is a renovation of an existing store, for the settlement of a Medical-Esthetical Clinic – “Corporación Dermoestética”. The existing space is integrated on a building which, as many surrounding ones, is from the 60’s and 70’s. The urban front of the street where it’s located - Av. António Augusto de Aguiar – has very homogeneous housing constructions with commercial purposes on the ground floor. It was urgent to keep and emphasize this homogeneity and the introduction of good quality commercial spaces was the way to ensure it.

The functional program is distributed on two floors, 0 and -1, connected by two staircases and an elevator. The main entrance is on the ground floor as this floor is the one connected to the outside. This connection to the outside is one of the main concerns of the proposal. It’s very important that the brand can be quickly recognized, but at the same time not compromising the urban front as a unit.

The project intends to communicate the idea of cleanliness, confidence and “glamour”, characteristic of the brand. A concept that conciliates purity, shininess and serenity, and that can be recreated in all the clinics of the brand, the present and the future ones.

For this modern and charming image, of a shinning space where the comfort and well-being are present, the color acts in a very import way, and that explains the choice of the white. All the covering materials as well as the furniture have reflective finishing and continuous white surfaces that assure the sensation of purity, cleanliness and tranquility. The valorization of this modern look is transposed to the human being, and materialized on the treatments in which he will be able to feel good with himself and with the society around. All the intervention was based on this ideal of well being and self-esteem, and this is materialized not only on the architectonic language, but also by the chosen constructive processes.