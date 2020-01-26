World
  The End of Sitting / RAAAF

The End of Sitting / RAAAF

The End of Sitting / RAAAF

  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Temporary Installations, Offices Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Design Installation: Ronald Rietveld, Erik Rietveld, Arna Mackic
  • Raaaf Studio Support: Clemens Karlhuber, Bastiaan Bervoets, Elke van Waalwijk van Doorn, David Habets, Mees van Rijckevorsel, Marius Gottlieb, Janno Martens Production: Landstra & de Vries supported by Schaart Adventures
  • Team Production: Bouwko Landstra, Alko de Vries, Basile Mareé, Boris de Beijer, Chris Bakker, Dino Ruisen, Ellik Bargai, Frits Ham, Hans Jansen, Jasper van Heyningen, Jolanda Lanslots, Kier Spronk, Koen van Oort, Koos Schaart, Lika Kortmann, Lucas van Santvoort, Luuc Sonke, Mark Jooren, Patrick Mulder, Syb Sybesma, Tim Mathijsen, Tomm Velthuis
  • Client Vision Sitting Kills: Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands
  • Vison Sitting Kills + The End Of Sitting: RAAAF | Barbara Visser
  • Animation: Olivier Campagne, ArtefactoryLab
© Jan Kempenaers
Text description provided by the architects. The End of Sitting is an installation at the crossroads of visual art, architecture, philosophy and empirical science. In our society almost the entirety of our surroundings have been designed for sitting, while evidence from medical research suggests that too much sitting has adverse health effects. RAAAF [Rietveld Architecture-Art Affordances] and visual artist Barbara Visser have developed a concept wherein the chair and desk are no longer unquestionable starting points. Instead, the installation’s various affordances solicit visitors to explore different standing positions in an experimental work landscape.

© Ricky Rijkenberg
The End of Sitting marks the beginning of an experimental trial phase, exploring the possibilities of radical change for the working environment. This project is a spatial follow-up of the recently released mute animation 'Sitting Kills' by RAAAF | Barbara Visser, developed for the Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands.

Detail
The End of Sitting is a collaboration with Looiersgracht 60 (Soraya Notoadikusumo and Nadine Snijders), a new space for art and science in Amsterdam.

Originally published on December 03, 2014

© Jan Kempenaers
Project location

Address: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
