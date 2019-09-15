World
Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc

  • 17:00 - 15 September, 2019
  • Curated by Daniela Cruz
  • Translated by Lorena Quintana
Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc
Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa

  • Architects

    T3arc

  • Location

    Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico

  • Category

    Retail

  • Project Architects

    T3arc, Alfredo Cano Briceño

  • Construction

    T3arc, Alberto Campos

  • Structures

    Alejandro Solano

  • Project Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Text description provided by the architects. In an old house with extensive grounds and with two entrances, taking into account the location of existing trees and orientation, we project a small building with commercial areas for rent. With little budget, we decided to split and take over the garden (on the edge of higher vehicular influx) about 400 square meters.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

On the ground floor, we divided the modular structure to produce three commercial spaces of equal size, double height (for attics) and with the possibility to be rented together (what has happened with the Café currently there).

Cortesía de T3arc
Cortesía de T3arc

Upstairs is an achitecture studio, approximately 200 m2. The overall structure is concrete frames, slabs, and prestressed girders. In general, we sought a simple and economic architecture that would allow rapid construction and better use of the exterior space.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The most important challenge was to create a new garden for the house that was not affected by the building, which is in total 8 meters high. So we divided the garden with a local stone wall, and divided its height with a lattice wall that also allows for ventilation and indirect lighting on the upper level.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The garden remains with a very good dimension, while our building seems to be there from the beginning. A line of trees in front of the site protects the building from the sun while allowing us to take advantage of the low area and exterior space with terraces. The building is lost in context and offers a breath to the street which has continuous sidewalks and shares its trees with the neighbors.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Cite: "Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc" [Locales en Ordaz / T3arc] 15 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/565724/commercial-spaces-in-ordaz-t3arc/> ISSN 0719-8884

