World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Takeshi Hosaka Architects
  6. 2010
  7. Roomroom / Takeshi Hosaka Architects

Roomroom / Takeshi Hosaka Architects

  • 17:00 - 7 September, 2019
  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Roomroom / Takeshi Hosaka Architects
Save this picture!
Roomroom / Takeshi Hosaka Architects, © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc. + 36

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a hearing-impaired couple and two children with no impairment. The site is located in a dense residential area in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, and its two sides face narrow streets. Three generations lived in a main house built five years ago, but it became too small, so a second house on a plot next to it was designed.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

The house is a simple “box,” comprising two stories above ground: two small rooms on the first floor, a large room on the second floor, and a rooftop. Small windows the size of 200m by 200m were randomly placed on the walls, floors, and the roof.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

The 200m by 200m openings function as small wellholes on the floor, providing practical punctures that bridge the first floor and the second floor so that the occupants can communicate with one another. Through these small openings, the children can talk to each other, and the parents and the children can talk in sign language.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Sometimes, the children drop small toy cars to alert the parents. The openings on the walls pulls in air and light from the exterior and functions as a “communication tool” between the small garden and the interior. Likewise, the punctures between the rooftop and the second floor and between the rooftop and the first floor can also be used for communicating by sign language, not just for daylighting.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Moreover, four to five 200m by 200m openings are grouped together to allow plants placed on the first floor to branch out through to the second floor. These 200m by 200m punctures function as conduits for humans, plants, wind, light, and communication, freely expanding throughout the interior and the exterior of the small rectangular house.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

If you cannot hear, you can communicate by sign language. Communication by sign language can freely transcend the windows that separate the interior and the exterior. In this house, the small 200m by 200m openings scatter on the floors, the rooftop, and the walls, letting the children, the hearing-impaired parents, plants, light, and wind to circulate full of life from the interior to the exterior. The house is very free, light, and filled with happiness.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Originally published on 30 October, 2014

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Takeshi Hosaka Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Roomroom / Takeshi Hosaka Architects" 07 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/560308/roomroom-takeshi-hosaka/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners Inc.

东京镂空小方块房子 / Takeshi Hosaka

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream