Niceto Vega 5924 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco

Project Managers: Jonathan Tyszberowicz, Diego Cherbenco

Structural Engineer: Sebastian Berdichevsky

Acustics: Antonio Luaces

Text description provided by the architects. Niceto Vega 5924 is a housing building with 16 apartments split into six stories. It is located in the thriving “Palermo” neighborhood of Buenos Aires city.

The main access to the building is on the ground floor, next to a separate business premises apt for diverse commercial uses. The business premises has a big hall free of support pillars towards it’s center, a feature that maximizes the flexibility and dynamism of it’s vast space.

Each floor of the building is comprised of two studio apartments towards the facade and an one-bedroom apartment on the interior side. These units are connected by staircase and elevator, and an inner courtyard that provides them with natural light. The last storey features terraces in the building’s front end.

The facade has setup of negative and positive space, which are projections of each floor’s layout. This setup conforms a grid of volumes and depths, visible from in front of the building. The front faces of the projections are made of glass bricks which filter light, providing both lighting and privacy for each apartment.

The grid changes at night with each apartment’s light on. This way the facade is an ever random, unpredictable and dynamic element that makes the building alive.