World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. WMR Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. Till House / WMR Arquitectos

Till House / WMR Arquitectos

Save this project
Till House / WMR Arquitectos

© Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone + 22

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Houses  · 
Navidad, Chile, Chile
  • Architects: WMR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014
  • Photographs Photographs: Sergio Pirrone
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: B&P, Behr, Ceresita, Codelpa, Indalum

Text description provided by the architects. The clients wanted a small weekend shelter. They are a German-Chilean couple.

The location is a coastline of cliffs, 10 kilometers long and 200 metres high where buildings have never existed. People from this zone have always harvested “cochayuyo” (Chilean seaweed) and seafood. Access to the beach is made by difficult paths which take a long time to go.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

East Elevation West Elevation South Elevation Wall Section + 22

The house is located on a special point of the cliff. There are fractions to the west, east and north of the house, generating a island situation.

The house was projected in a 3,2 meters x 3,2 meters wooden modules where all the skeleton (beans and columns) are visible. The whole skeleton is impregnated with carbolineum (black color) and the cladding of the walls in dark brown. The interiors were worked with white walls and ceilings. The floor is made of wood. The construction was considered in a simple way, only with local wood and labor.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Two bedrooms, the living room, dining room and the kitchen shared the same place. During the day, these rooms dialogue and generate a pretty flexible use. At night, big doors can be moved and provide privacy to the bedrooms.

The volume is 6 x 12 meters big. To the west, north and south side, terraces were designed to take advantage from the different intense of the sun. In these terraces we used 2”x6” slats, and 2” separates from each other. This gives texture to the shadows. On the roof, there is a 100% sunny terrace.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

To the south, there is a “cuba”, it is a sort of wooden jacuzzi, where the water is warmed with fire. This cuba is connected with a ramp to a guest house.

The site is very strong, to the west the pacific ocean from a very high point of view. To the north, south and east orientations, there is view of the cliffs.    

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
WMR Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Till House / WMR Arquitectos" 09 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/532118/till-house-wmr-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Sergio Pirrone

Till 住宅 / WMR Arquitectos

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream