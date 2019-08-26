World
  Mamun Residence / Shatotto

  20:00 - 26 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos

Courtesy of Shatotto


Courtesy of Shatotto

Text description provided by the architects. Chittagong a southern city located in the tropical area of Bangladesh. the heavy south west wind flowing from the bay of Bengal and round the year scorchy sun are two major considerations for the design.


Section
Section

The use of “mathal” a traditional hat that farmers in this region wear during harvesting to help protect them from rain and sun helped to understand the design philosophy of this project.


Courtesy of Shatotto

The use of layered parasols and gardens along with exposed concrete not only justify the climate, seismic situation and lateral load as context but also won over the structural system and elements of nature.


Courtesy of Shatotto

Originally published on 31 July, 2014.

