Pisek City Forest Administration / Hut Architektury Martin Rajnis

Save this project
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Lodging, Offices, Services
Pisek, Czech Republic

  • Architect in Charge

    Martin Rajniš, Martin Kloda, David Kubík
Text description provided by the architects. The administration of the forest of the town of Pisek held a competition for a new operational building on a beautiful site at the edge of the forest; sloping to the south, it has a splendid view. Our foresters’ lodge is a box sliced in half by the hallway and its charm lies in the way that all of the outer layers of the building are wrapped around it: the linear winter gardens and the slanting shade-awnings.

The interface between architecture and nature is a few steps wide, from an interior space surrounded by several layers you find your way to the exterior. The structure also has several layers: the classic form of the box is supplemented with the wooden framing structure that supports the awnings.

Section
Section
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Down below, at the village, is a roasting-house (a building where ears of grain are left to dry to release the seeds) and we had the idea of making for this little house a kind of sister, a geometrically faithful copy in the form of a lumber stack, and that it could be the forest’s information centre.

Originally published on April 22, 2014.

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Flekačky 2623, Pisek, Czech Republic

About this office
Hut Architektury Martin Rajnis
Office

Products

Wood Glass

#Tags

