World
House Maza / CHK arquitectura

© Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani + 48

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: CHK arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  489
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2012
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yoshihiro Koitani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Cemex, Comex, Cristalum, IUSA
  • Architect In Charge:Eduardo Hernández Ch.
  • Design Team:Adrián Peña R., Iván Caballero H., Cristian Olguín M.
  • Structural Engineer:Arturo Hernández Toriz
  • Mechanical Engineer:Ramón W. Salazar Urbina
  • Interior Design:Eduardo Hernández Ch, Gloria Cortina
  • Landscape Architecture:Kees Van Rooij
  • Builder:Pedro Olvera
  • Año Construcción:2010-2012
  • City:Valle de Bravo
  • Country:Mexico
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Text description provided by the architects. The Maza house is a holiday home located in the natural setting surrounding the Lake of Valle de Bravo. It Is placed in an irregular difficult and steep slope area. The house is surrounded by a rill of clear water on one side, the vegetation of other buildings on the other side and lush forest in the rest of the edges.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The only access is located in a corner of the place which is the lowest point of the piece of land; the arrival is through a narrow bridge over the creek. In spite of the land has beautiful near views of the rill, it is necessary to rise to get to see the lake through the next forest.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

These characteristics of the place condition the location of the different uses according to its importance. The service areas and parking are located in the basement. The more public areas are on the first level with the best horizontal visual. The most private areas are grouped to the east side of the house and, like the house rised up the neck, it grow up looking for the best views.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The interior is built as the sum of different spaces, each one is designed as a scene. In the passage from one to another the change of materials, varying light levels, the routes and the apparition of exterior views are the resources that modulate and enrich the experience of walking the house.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Section
Section

Has been sought an appropriate relationship between building and nature. Without denying the condition of the home built by man, vegetation is integrated and mixes with it, inside and on the edges of the building, which are blurred between the trees and undergrowth of the place.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Originally published on February 27, 2013. 

Cite: "House Maza / CHK arquitectura" 18 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/481112/house-maza-chk-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884
