World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Spain
  5. Ramón Fernández-Alonso
  6. 2012
  7. Teacher Training Center / Ramón Fernández-Alonso

Teacher Training Center / Ramón Fernández-Alonso

  • 15:00 - 14 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Teacher Training Center / Ramón Fernández-Alonso
Save this picture!
Teacher Training Center / Ramón Fernández-Alonso, © Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 22

  • Architect

    Ramón Fernández-Alonso

  • Location

    Granada, Spain

  • Category

    Other Facilities

  • Technical Architects

    Miguel Ángel Jiménez Dengra, Rafael Palma Moyano y Francisco Torres Ramirez

  • Area

    19756.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photography

    Jesús Granada

  • Property Developer

    Arzobispado de Granada

  • Contractor

    Construcciones Calderón S.L.

  • Illumination

    Anton Amann, arq., Mikel Juarrero, ing. ALS Lighting

  • Elements of Illumination

    B.lux

  • Ceramic

    Cumella. Decorativa

  • Furniture Manufacturated by

    Decofisur. Juan José Fernández

  • Cost

    14.919.265,26 euros
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The initial idea is to provide a closer architecture, almost family, in the composition of spaces as well as in the treatment of light and texture that provides the ceramic skin. The materiality of this building is linked from the beginning to the argument of the project process. Ground floor is projected as a threshold space compressed by the building itself in its upper floors. We can say that the building’s project is the ceramic enclosure of their classrooms that hangs over the city map. This basic approach results from the structural solution adopted by this project based on the study of the section: a roof truss, containing the two upper floors of classrooms and departments, supported by two lines of brackets, saving a long distance, under which common areas are developed in continuity with the outside landscaped terraces and protected by a powerful cantilever.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The building is conceived structured in four levels: two below ground, for parking and three above ground containing the program divided into six areas: Common areas, located on the ground floor and composed mainly of following areas: vestibular areas, cafeteria, library, auditorium, gymnasium, stationery, photocopying. Teaching area, located on the first floor and part of the second floor, comprising classrooms and workshops for students. Departmental area, consists of the offices and meeting areas and consultation teacher, on the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Management and secretarial area, located on the ground floor. Parking area, located in the semibasement and basement of the building, has 300 spaces for vehicles. Church, with separate entrance from the outside.

Save this picture!
Section GG
Section GG

The initial idea of providing an architecture close, almost family both in the composition of spaces as in the treatment of light and texture that providing ceramic skin. The materiality of this building is linked from the beginning to the argument of the project process. Ground floor is projected as a threshold space compressed by the building itself its upper floors.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

One can say that this building project is the ceramic surround their classrooms that hangs over the city map. This basic approach results in the structural solution adopted for this project based on the study of the section: a roof truss, containing the two upper floors of classrooms and departments, supported by two lines of media saving a long span, under which common areas are developed in continuity with the outside areas of landscaped terraces and protected by a powerful cantilever.

Originally published on 20 January, 2014

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ramón Fernández-Alonso
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Other facilities Spain
Cite: "Teacher Training Center / Ramón Fernández-Alonso" [Escuela Universitaria De Magisterio / Ramón Fernández-Alonso] 14 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/466421/teacher-training-center-ramon-fernandez-alonso/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jesús Granada

教师培训中心 / Ramón Fernández-Alonso

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream