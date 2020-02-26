Ga On Jai House / IROJE KHM Architects

+ 36

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Architect In Charge: HyoMan Kim

Design Team: Kyung Jin-Jung, SeungHee-Song, SuKyung-Jang, JiYeon-Kim, EunJin-Sin, HyeJin-Kim, WooSin-Sim

Contractor: JEHYO

Site Area: 643.5 m2

Building Area: 319.96 m2

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. About 20 years ago, government-held “the house expo” in Gangnam and constructed this “expo town” of low-rise residences, and every site of this town were designed by selected architects who had been famous in Korea at that time. The site of “GaOnJai” was one of these monumental towns, but the owner of this house who purchased a house of this site has built, newly, after tearing down the old house of this site.

Useful land use, ecology: To maximize the efficiency of land use, to be ecological spaces were important requirements because the owner thought exterior spaces of the demolished old houses were narrow, useless and circumstance of inner spaces were dark and blue.

Introvert space: To keep privacy and security, to block noise, smoke and other’s eye, the introverted layout of this house was required.

The absorbing landscape of surrounding mountain: The living room where has a dynamic, picturesque view of landscape of near mountain had been required.

The house which has its own Identity of Korean culture has been required because I think this town is representative town of desirable planned residences in Korea.

By introducing “Madang” which is the Korean inner court, we have solved the requirement of introvert space, ecological environment, useful outdoor space and have got nature which has a healthy, live environment and landscape.

By introducing “Ru” which is Korean-piloted architecture, we absorbed the dynamic and picturesque landscape of near mountain, according to turn the axis of the mass of living room to top of the surrounding mountain. Void space under “Ru” is the beginning of the approach part of the dramatic sequence of strolling course in spaces of this house, like a cave.

By introducing curved “Cheoma” which is a cantilevered roof of Korea for the floating roof of this house, we got, not only the resistance to rough weather conditions but also, to revive the traditional language of architecture in the translated language in modern. By introducing an oval patterned concrete wall that was derived from the traditional stone wall, we expected it would be a reminder of the past.

By adapting topography of the existing site, lower Madang, higher Madang, various skip-floored inner spaces were designed as different levels each other and they produced interesting routes of stroll in every place of this house. This natural adaptation to nature has been the basic character of the Korean culture of architecture.

All the programs of spaces of this house were laid out as the touring course that has a dramatic interest of “strolling” through the inside and outside of this house, visually and spatially. Thereby we expect living in this house will not be tired for a long time by giving enjoyment of strolling in their own world.

Originally published on January 03, 2014.