World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. N MAEDA ATELIER
  6. 2009
  7. Plastic Moon House / N MAEDA ATELIER

Plastic Moon House / N MAEDA ATELIER

  • 17:00 - 28 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Plastic Moon House / N MAEDA ATELIER
Save this picture!
Plastic Moon House / N MAEDA ATELIER, © Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

© Toshihiro Sobajima © Toshihiro Sobajima © Toshihiro Sobajima © Toshihiro Sobajima + 34

Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

Text description provided by the architects. For this project, a moulding form coins the shape of space. According to this positive form, every space in the building alongside its scenery is being created as the negative counterpart to it. Moulding forms are usually being filled with liquid metal in order to shape a certain kind of part or product.

Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

In order to shape the spaces of the three floors of Plastic Moon, four casting moulds were used. [In the lower picture, from left to right, you can see the forms for the basement, first floor, second floor and for the roof.] Additionally the "height difference of the mould" adds up to 1.2 meters and in some places even breaks open for void-like atria to flood and furthermore connect the rooms with light.

Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

These forms have then been translated into architecture as seen in the next picture. Which practically means, that the casting moulds of the upper picture were translated into the architectural shape of the lower picture while undergoing minor changes during this translation process.

Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima
Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

Finally, the four moulds are vertically stacked on top of each other. Thus, "liquid" living space for the human being emerges out of the proportions in between the "solid" mutual moulds. And this characteristic seals the difference in the quality of the special spaces in Plastic Moon. This difference in quality can be felt emotionally deep throughout the building, no matter in which part of the houses' liquid you might be standing, floating or sitting.

Save this picture!
© Toshihiro Sobajima
© Toshihiro Sobajima

Originally published 24 April, 2013. 

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
N MAEDA ATELIER
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Plastic Moon House / N MAEDA ATELIER" 28 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/364188/plastic-moon-n-maeda-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Toshihiro Sobajima

塑料月亮屋/N MAEDA ATELIER

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream