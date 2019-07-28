World
  Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque

Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque

  • 15:00 - 28 July, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque
Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo

  • Architects

    Orts - Trullenque

  • Location

    Castellón de la Plana, Castellón, Spain

  • Category

    Community Center

  • Design Team

    Marta Orts, Carlos Trullenque

  • Collaborators

    Ana Ábalos

  • Structure

    Javier Cases

  • Technical Architect

    Javier Estellés

  • Installations

    GIA

  • Contractor

    Grupo G&C

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photography

    Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of the town, at a 15-minute walk from the centre, this building is inserted in a low density residential area. The public nature of the surrounding environment and its lack of determining features of interest suggested a proposal removed from its surrounding reality, a physical and mental space capable of transmitting calm and optimism.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The bright light and presence of its own garden were used to articulate the project, together with the use of construction as the expression of a positivist language capable of conveying a clear, direct image of the building.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Originally published on 14 January, 2013.

Project location

Orts-Trullenque
Cite: "Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque" [Centro SERVEF de Empleo de Onda / Orts - Trullenque] 28 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/317339/employment-centre-servef-in-onda-orts-trullenque/> ISSN 0719-8884

