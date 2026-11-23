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Wenzhou, China
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Architects: Xie Jie Architects
- Area: 241 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Chen Hao
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Manufacturers: BENJN, I/O PLAN CO.
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Lead Architects: Xie Jie
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- Category: Industrial Architecture
- Lead Team: Ni Ziqin
- Design Team: Chen Silong
- General Contractor: Wenzhou Luo Ke Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Wenzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. A new shoe factory complex in Wenzhou is about to open, but two gatehouses at its south entrance remain unfinished. Through the existing frames, one sees the West Yandang Mountains and a silver metal warehouse at their foot, diagonally across the entrance. The client wished to retain the frames to maintain continuity with the complex, while giving the entrance a distinct character of its own.