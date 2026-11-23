East Gate House. Image © Chen Hao

+ 36

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new shoe factory complex in Wenzhou is about to open, but two gatehouses at its south entrance remain unfinished. Through the existing frames, one sees the West Yandang Mountains and a silver metal warehouse at their foot, diagonally across the entrance. The client wished to retain the frames to maintain continuity with the complex, while giving the entrance a distinct character of its own.