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Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
- Area: 1390 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
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Lead Architects: Anderson Luís de Almeida, Elaine Moreira, Giulia Gomes Viana, Henrique Distéfano
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Text description provided by the architects. Color does not belong to things; it does not exist on its own, but rather emerges from the encounter between light, matter, and the human gaze. It is a perception, a sensory experience capable of changing how we read the world and space. This capability, as Le Corbusier recognized, is a tool of architecture, where polychromy can shift planes in depth and transform the perception of volumes.