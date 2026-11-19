The Beguinage of Hasselt by Bovenbouw Architectuur & David Kohn Architects. Image © Stijn Bollaert

The first award winners of the 2026 World Architecture Festival (WAF) have been announced, following Day One of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event, being held at Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In total, the three-day festival will see over 400 live pitches from the 2026 finalists in front of over 130 international judges. Today has seen shortlisted projects from around the world compete for 23 award categories within Completed Buildings, Future Projects and Interiors. Award winners include Studio Lotus, Foster + Partners, Warren and Mahoney, and Haptic Architects.

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The first categories revealed were Completed Buildings, Future Projects, and Interiors, showcasing a diverse range of works that highlight innovation, social impact, and architectural vision across scales and contexts.

Related Article World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2026 Shortlist

Completed Buildings

Civic and Community: New Government Quarter by Nordic Office of Architecture with Haptic Architects in Oslo, Norway

Creative Re-use: The Beguinage of Hasselt by Bovenbouw Architectuur and David Kohn Architects in Hasselt, Belgium

Culture: Mehrangarh Fort Visitor Centre by Studio Lotus in Jodhpur, India

House & Villa (Rural/Coastal) supported by GROHE: Mae On Art Forest by EKAR in Chiang Mai, Thailand

House & Villa (Urban) supported by GROHE: Amami House by Sakai Architects in Amami-city, Kagoshima, Japan

Housing supported by GROHE: Rose Apartments by Brooks Scarpa Huber in Venice, California, United States

Office: Inspire Office by Batlleiroig Arquitectura in Barcelona, Spain

Production, Energy & Logistics: TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center by KPF in Heping Village, Xiulin Township

Retrofit: The Whiteley by Foster + Partners in London, United Kingdom

School: Murray-Massenburg Elementary School by EVOKE Studio Architecture in Durham, North Carolina, United States

Sport: Klaff Family Sports Centre by Hubo Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa

Future Projects

Civic: Mindelo Fish Market by Natureza Urbana in Mindelo, Cape Verde

Infrastructure: Port Polska by Foster + Partners in Warsaw, Poland

Leisure-led Development: Sumba Resort by Studio Akamá in Sumba, Indonesia

Masterplanning: Tatu City Masterplan by ClarkeHopkinsClarke Architects in Tatu City, Kenya

Office: Central Yards by Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong, China

Sport: Shanghai Yacht Club by Haptic Architects in Shanghai, China

Urban Design: Roma Street Canopies by Bureau Proberts in Brisbane, Australia

Education: Te Papa Spirit Collection by Warren and Mahoney in Wellington, New Zealand

Interiors

Hotels: Terreno Barrio Hotel by OHLAB in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Workplace (Small): Smiles Premium Dental Clinic by Wangan in Ankara, Turkey

Workplace (Large): GPT Headquarters by BVN in Sydney, Australia

Bars and Restaurants: &Matcha Three Yards by MLA at Home in Davao, Philippines

Tomorrow will see another set of category winners announced at Broward County Convention Center, bringing the grand total to 42 category prizes. Category winners will then compete against each other on the final day of the festival, on November 20th, for the ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year, and World Interior of the Year.