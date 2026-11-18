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Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the expansion of a house located in the Guápulo valley in Quito. The intervention transforms a previously inaccessible roof into a new livable space open to the landscape—a domestic balcony overlooking the valley—incorporating a bedroom, a study, and a bathroom within a single, continuous space.