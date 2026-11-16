Verra, MVRDV. Image © Jason O’Rear

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Category: Apartments

Architects: MVRDV

Founding Partner In Charge: Nathalie de Vries

Partner: Frans de Witte

Design Team: Fedor Bron, Mick van Gemert, Matteo Gramellini, Aneta Rymza, Loreta Lukoseviciene, Loenne Maciel, Diego Lopez Quintana, Alberto Canton, Nicolas Garin Odriozola, Samantha Gazzolo, Claudio Zampaglione, Sean Kim

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Angelo La Delfa, Lorenzo D’Alessandro, Marco Fabri, Ciprian Buzdugan

Co Architect: Moody Nolan

Landscape Architect: SCAPE

Interior Architect: Michaelis Boyd

Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

Client: Tishman Speyer + Harvard University

City: Boston

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed construction of Verra, a residential complex providing 343 apartments at the new Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Boston. Surrounded by a mixture of laboratories, conference facilities, and a hotel, Verra's ground floor layer of locally owned shops, cafés, and restaurants help to integrate it into Allstonway, the new public park that forms the central spine of the ERC. The project thus places residents at the heart of a vibrant district that brings together the international science and innovation community with the Allston-Brighton community. Meanwhile, behind the green façade a diverse collection of apartments offer expansive views through the design's many corner windows, giving residents a high quality of life both at home and out in the neighbourhood.