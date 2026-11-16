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Verra / MVRDV

Verra / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyVerra / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyVerra / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, FacadeVerra / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, GlassVerra / MVRDV - More Images+ 50

Curated by Nina Vuga

Apartments
Boston, United States
  • Category: Apartments
  • Architects: MVRDV
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Nathalie de Vries
  • Partner: Frans de Witte
  • Design Team: Fedor Bron, Mick van Gemert, Matteo Gramellini, Aneta Rymza, Loreta Lukoseviciene, Loenne Maciel, Diego Lopez Quintana, Alberto Canton, Nicolas Garin Odriozola, Samantha Gazzolo, Claudio Zampaglione, Sean Kim
  • Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Angelo La Delfa, Lorenzo D’Alessandro, Marco Fabri, Ciprian Buzdugan
  • Co Architect: Moody Nolan
  • Landscape Architect: SCAPE
  • Interior Architect: Michaelis Boyd
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Client: Tishman Speyer + Harvard University
  • City: Boston
  • Country: United States
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Verra / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Facade
Verra, MVRDV. Image © Jason O’Rear

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed construction of Verra, a residential complex providing 343 apartments at the new Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Boston. Surrounded by a mixture of laboratories, conference facilities, and a hotel, Verra's ground floor layer of locally owned shops, cafés, and restaurants help to integrate it into Allstonway, the new public park that forms the central spine of the ERC. The project thus places residents at the heart of a vibrant district that brings together the international science and innovation community with the Allston-Brighton community. Meanwhile, behind the green façade a diverse collection of apartments offer expansive views through the design's many corner windows, giving residents a high quality of life both at home and out in the neighbourhood.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "Verra / MVRDV" 16 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188676/verra-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

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Verra, MVRDV. Image © Jason O’Rear

Verra / MVRDV

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