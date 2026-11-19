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Architects: CCM2 Architectes, Roy Jacques Darisse architectes
- Area: 6815 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Dave Tremblay / 1Px
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- Lead Team: Roy Jacques Darisse architectes
- Design Team: CCM2 architectes
- Technical Team: CCM2 architectes
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SNC-Lavalin
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: SNC-Lavalin
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: WSP
- Landscape Architecture: EVOQ architecture
- General Contractor: Construction Marc Drolet Inc.
- City: Scott
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. L'Accueil Primary School turns a steeply sloping site into a continuous landscape of learning, connecting its three levels to outdoor classrooms, tiered play areas and accessible green roofs.