Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

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Architects: João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
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Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: João Tiago Aguiar
- Design Team: Rúben Mateus, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Rita Cardoso Lemos, Pedro Vieira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Élvio Gomes Pereira, João Carlos Fonseca, Ricardo Carvalho, Carolina Silva, Francisca Fernandes, Gonçalo Coimbra, Mariana Sousa, Renata Vieira
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Neoget
- Landscape Architecture: Carpa.com Arquitectura Paisagista
- General Contractor: Oficina dos Sonhos
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention in this house in Benfica, set close to the surrounding woodland is based on a strategy of continuity and transformation. The original construction is partially preserved through the retention of the main façade and part of the lateral elevation, maintaining its urban presence and memory, while the intervention focuses on extending the house over the rear garden, fully redesigning the rear elevation.