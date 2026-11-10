Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira

+ 26

Houses, Renovation • Portugal Architects: João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Focus CLIMAR 4UDECOR , CIN Performance Coatings , Cortizo , Efapel , FRANCOMETAL , KOKLATT , MOTAKO , MUKALI, LDA. , PADIMAT / SANIMAIA , SILESTONE , U-DECK , VALDAMA Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: João Tiago Aguiar

Design Team: Rúben Mateus, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Rita Cardoso Lemos, Pedro Vieira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Élvio Gomes Pereira, João Carlos Fonseca, Ricardo Carvalho, Carolina Silva, Francisca Fernandes, Gonçalo Coimbra, Mariana Sousa, Renata Vieira

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Neoget

Landscape Architecture: Carpa.com Arquitectura Paisagista

General Contractor: Oficina dos Sonhos

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention in this house in Benfica, set close to the surrounding woodland is based on a strategy of continuity and transformation. The original construction is partially preserved through the retention of the main façade and part of the lateral elevation, maintaining its urban presence and memory, while the intervention focuses on extending the house over the rear garden, fully redesigning the rear elevation.