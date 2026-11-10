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Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyBenfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - Image 16 of 31Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Countertop, SinkBenfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardBenfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Renovation
Portugal
  • Architects: João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Focus, CLIMAR, 4UDECOR, CIN Performance Coatings, Cortizo, Efapel, FRANCOMETAL, KOKLATT, MOTAKO, MUKALI, LDA., PADIMAT / SANIMAIA, SILESTONE, U-DECK, VALDAMA
  • Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: João Tiago Aguiar
  • Design Team: Rúben Mateus, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Rita Cardoso Lemos, Pedro Vieira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Élvio Gomes Pereira, João Carlos Fonseca, Ricardo Carvalho, Carolina Silva, Francisca Fernandes, Gonçalo Coimbra, Mariana Sousa, Renata Vieira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Neoget
  • Landscape Architecture: Carpa.com Arquitectura Paisagista
  • General Contractor: Oficina dos Sonhos
  • Country: Portugal
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Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention in this house in Benfica, set close to the surrounding woodland is based on a strategy of continuity and transformation. The original construction is partially preserved through the retention of the main façade and part of the lateral elevation, maintaining its urban presence and memory, while the intervention focuses on extending the house over the rear garden, fully redesigning the rear elevation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Benfica AM & MR Villa / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188291/benfica-am-and-mr-villa-joao-tiago-aguiar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Francisco Nogueira

Benfica AM & MR 别墅 / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

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