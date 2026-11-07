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Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons

Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairAmabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairAmabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAmabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, ShelvingAmabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Denis Joelsons
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architect: Denis joelsons
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Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. When Amabile invited me to visit the apartment, her initial plan was to install a gas water heater and refresh the spaces. The apartment was dark, with the bedrooms facing the street and the social areas facing the neighboring lot.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons" [Apartamento Amabile / Denis Joelsons] 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188223/amabile-apartment-denis-joelsons> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Kok

Apartamento Amabile / Denis Joelsons

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