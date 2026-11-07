Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Denis Joelsons
- Area: 92 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Pedro Kok
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Lead Architect: Denis joelsons
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- Category: Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
- Project Team: João Marujo
- General Construction: Esmeraldo Bispo
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. When Amabile invited me to visit the apartment, her initial plan was to install a gas water heater and refresh the spaces. The apartment was dark, with the bedrooms facing the street and the social areas facing the neighboring lot.