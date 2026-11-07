Amabile Apartment / Denis Joelsons

© Pedro Kok

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors

Project Team: João Marujo

General Construction: Esmeraldo Bispo

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. When Amabile invited me to visit the apartment, her initial plan was to install a gas water heater and refresh the spaces. The apartment was dark, with the bedrooms facing the street and the social areas facing the neighboring lot.