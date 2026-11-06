Cadence Courtyard Tower / Alison Brooks Architects

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Architects: Alison Brooks Architects
- Area: 16724 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paul Riddle
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Landscape Design Team: Landscape Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape
- Interior Design: Conran & Partners
- Structure: Ramboll UK
- Services: Hoare Lea
- Cost: Faithful + Gould
- Lighting: Speirs + Major
- Visualisations: Filippo Bolognese
- Client: King's Cross Central Limited Partnership
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. King's Cross has a new landmark: Cadence – the mixed-use 'courtyard tower' by Alison Brooks Architects – is complete.