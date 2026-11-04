Time Space Existence 2027 Asks What It Means to Design with Change

Courtesy of Time Space Existence

The architecture biennial exhibition Time Space Existence returns for its 8th edition with more than 200 participants, from established global firms to emerging studios and academic institutions. Their work will be presented across three historic venues in Venice: Palazzo Mora, Palazzo Bembo and the Marinaressa Gardens. Many have already been confirmed, and the curatorial team is finalising the line-up.

Building on the previous edition's focus on Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse, the 2027 edition explores architecture as a practice that embraces change rather than resisting it. It lives in the space between what has been built, what is changing, and what remains to be understood.

Adaptation is not a compromise, and not a response to failure. It is a way of thinking and working with complexity, uncertainty, and the irreversibility of time. It means building knowing that things will shift and contexts will transform. Architecture does not only respond. It acts. It shapes behaviours and emotions, transforms communities, redirects resources, and reimagines what is possible. The built environment is shaped by the forces around it, and is itself a force.

In the exhibition, the theme takes shape through a wide range of projects. Some give new life to existing buildings or develop more sustainable materials; others are still in the process of becoming. Further work explores the relationship between buildings, their context and resources, or the role of community and craft. University research combines digital tools, from parametric design to artificial intelligence, with material experimentation and robotic fabrication, pointing towards more sustainable and circular ways of building. Speculative proposals extend what architecture can imagine. Work is presented through site-specific installations, models, prototypes and video, among other formats.

Time Space Existence brings together firms, studios, universities and research centres working across disciplines and scales, from built to unbuilt projects. Previous editions have featured work by MVRDV, Snøhetta, Odile Decq, ZHA Architects, Alejandro Aravena, the Norman Foster Foundation, Princeton University, ETH Zurich and many others.

The exhibition is an open platform rather than a prescriptive programme. Its aim is not to define what architecture should be, but to compare perspectives, solutions and experiences, including work that is not yet resolved, and to encourage critical thought.

Alongside the invited participants, the curatorial team considers proposals from practices and institutions whose work engages with the theme. Each is reviewed individually, with attention to conceptual clarity, relevance to the theme and suitability for the Venice context.

For proposals and further information: info@timespaceexistence.com

Press inquiries : press@ecc-italy.eu

Website : timespaceexistence.com

Exhibition Information

Event: Time Space Existence 2027

Dates: 8 May – 21 November 2027

Preview days: 6–7 May 2027

Venues: Palazzo Mora, Palazzo Bembo, and Marinaressa Gardens, Venice, Italy

Opening hours: 10:00–18:00, Wednesday to Monday (closed Tuesdays)

Admission: Free