Courtesy of SCI-Arc

Artificial intelligence, climate challenges, and new media are changing how architects work and the knowledge they draw on. These shifts also raise questions about architectural education and how professional training can connect with specialized fields. SCI-Arc's new Accelerated Master of Science pathway offers one approach, allowing students to combine a professional architecture degree with a postgraduate degree in artificial intelligence, ecological design, media, or architectural pedagogy through one additional year of study.

Students enrolled in SCI-Arc's NAAB-accredited B.Arch or M.Arch programs can apply coursework from their final term toward an M.S., then complete the second degree over two additional semesters. By overlapping part of the two programs, the pathway reduces the time and tuition required for the postgraduate degree by one semester, connecting professional architectural training with advanced specialization.

Three pathways

5+1 B.Arch + M.S. - six academic years, two degrees

six academic years, two degrees 3+1 M.Arch 1 + M.S. - four academic years, two degrees

- four academic years, two degrees 2+1 M.Arch 2 + M.S. - three academic years, two degrees

Four specializations

Architectural Intelligence: AI, Platforms, Automation : fundamental uses of artificial intelligence and emerging technology in design

: fundamental uses of artificial intelligence and emerging technology in design Design Theory & Pedagogy : training future educators to shape architectural discourse

: training future educators to shape architectural discourse Fiction and Entertainment : worldbuilding, storytelling and production, alongside leading media professionals

: worldbuilding, storytelling and production, alongside leading media professionals Synthetic Landscapes: contemporary ecological design and a more symbiotic relationship between architecture, landscape, and the natural environment

SCI-Arc Director and CEO Winka Dubbeldam describes the program's ambition as graduating architects who are "recognized experts in their chosen areas of knowledge."

How to Apply

Applicants to SCI-Arc's B.Arch and M.Arch programs can indicate their interest in the Accelerated M.S. pathway when submitting their applications. The priority deadline for scholarship consideration is January 15, 2027.