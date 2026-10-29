Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus

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Strathfield, Australia
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Architects: Architectus
- Area: 2850 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Trevor Mein
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- Category: Higher Education
- Design Team: Alan Duffy, Bill Botelho, Bindi Mindi-Bateman, Colin Mitchell, Eric Lee, Hope Dryden, Ian Tsui, Jacqui Bokor, John Shipp, Kai Wong, Nick Elias, Sereni Naidoo, Shirley Liang
- Project Management: CPTG
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WT Partnership
- Urban Planning: Urbis
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: TTW
- City: Strathfield
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Meriden Senior School's new Design and Creative Arts (DaCA) building is designed to inspire student creativity by crafting a building that reflects the process of making, prototyping, and the creative arts disciplines.