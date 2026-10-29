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Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus

Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - Exterior PhotographyMeriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - Image 3 of 17Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodMeriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairMeriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - More Images+ 12

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Higher Education
Strathfield, Australia
  • Architects: Architectus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trevor Mein
  • Category: Higher Education
  • Design Team: Alan Duffy, Bill Botelho, Bindi Mindi-Bateman, Colin Mitchell, Eric Lee, Hope Dryden, Ian Tsui, Jacqui Bokor, John Shipp, Kai Wong, Nick Elias, Sereni Naidoo, Shirley Liang
  • Project Management: CPTG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WT Partnership
  • Urban Planning: Urbis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: TTW
  • City: Strathfield
  • Country: Australia
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Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus - Exterior Photography
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. Meriden Senior School's new Design and Creative Arts (DaCA) building is designed to inspire student creativity by crafting a building that reflects the process of making, prototyping, and the creative arts disciplines.

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Cite: "Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187431/meriden-senior-school-design-and-creative-arts-building-architectus> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Trevor Mein

梅里登高级中学设计与创意艺术楼 / Architectus

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