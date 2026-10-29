Meriden Senior School, Design and Creative Arts Building / Architectus

© Trevor Mein

+ 12

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Higher Education

Design Team: Alan Duffy, Bill Botelho, Bindi Mindi-Bateman, Colin Mitchell, Eric Lee, Hope Dryden, Ian Tsui, Jacqui Bokor, John Shipp, Kai Wong, Nick Elias, Sereni Naidoo, Shirley Liang

Project Management: CPTG

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WT Partnership

Urban Planning: Urbis

Engineering & Consulting > Services: TTW

City: Strathfield

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Meriden Senior School's new Design and Creative Arts (DaCA) building is designed to inspire student creativity by crafting a building that reflects the process of making, prototyping, and the creative arts disciplines.