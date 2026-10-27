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Village de Ananti / SKM Architects

Village de Ananti / SKM Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenVillage de Ananti / SKM Architects - Exterior PhotographyVillage de Ananti / SKM Architects - Image 4 of 29Village de Ananti / SKM Architects - Image 5 of 29Village de Ananti / SKM Architects - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Master Plan, Housing, Community
Gijang-gun, South Korea
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Total Structural Enginering & Constrcution
  • General Contractor: Shinsegae Enginering & Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JU-SUNG ENG.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: NARA Engineering consultant
  • Landscape Architecture: HEA Co., ltd.
  • City: Gijang-gun
  • Country: South Korea
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Village de Ananti / SKM Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Namgoong Sun

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sloping seaside site in Gijang-gun, Busan, Village de Ananti is a 392-room leisure and cultural complex that brings together the calm of the sea and forest with the energy of urban life. The project covers 160,324 m² of land framed by the ocean and wooded hills, with a total floor area of approximately 162,070 m².

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SKM Architects
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Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingPublic ArchitectureCommunitySouth Korea

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingPublic ArchitectureCommunitySouth Korea
Cite: "Village de Ananti / SKM Architects" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187384/village-de-ananti-skm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Namgoong Sun

Ananti 汇率小镇 / SKM Architects

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