Village de Ananti / SKM Architects

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Gijang-gun, South Korea
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Architects: SKM Architects
- Area: 162000 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Namgoong Sun, Donggyu Kim, Yongkwan Kim
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Lead Architect: Ken Sungjin Min
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- Category: Master Plan, Housing, Community
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Total Structural Enginering & Constrcution
- General Contractor: Shinsegae Enginering & Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JU-SUNG ENG.
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: NARA Engineering consultant
- Landscape Architecture: HEA Co., ltd.
- City: Gijang-gun
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sloping seaside site in Gijang-gun, Busan, Village de Ananti is a 392-room leisure and cultural complex that brings together the calm of the sea and forest with the energy of urban life. The project covers 160,324 m² of land framed by the ocean and wooded hills, with a total floor area of approximately 162,070 m².