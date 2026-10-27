Village de Ananti / SKM Architects

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Category: Master Plan, Housing, Community

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Total Structural Enginering & Constrcution

General Contractor: Shinsegae Enginering & Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JU-SUNG ENG.

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: NARA Engineering consultant

Landscape Architecture: HEA Co., ltd.

City: Gijang-gun

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sloping seaside site in Gijang-gun, Busan, Village de Ananti is a 392-room leisure and cultural complex that brings together the calm of the sea and forest with the energy of urban life. The project covers 160,324 m² of land framed by the ocean and wooded hills, with a total floor area of approximately 162,070 m².