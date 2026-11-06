Chun’an Distillery / PRA

© Fangfang Tian

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Category: Tourism

Lead Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao

Architecture Design Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Zhang, Joy Liang, Lyla Ye

Landscape Design Team: Lili Lu, Hong Xia, Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao

Interior Design Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Jiang, Joy Liang

Branding & Wayfinding: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Zhang, Joy Liang

Structural Design Team: Zhang Zhun, Cai Yanming

Structural Design: AND Structure

Rammed Earth Consultant: On earth studio

Facade Consultant: Shanghai Xima Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

Process Design: Forsyths Ltd.

Lighting Design: UnoLai, LIGHTLINKS Shanghai

Ff&E Design: Zaoyan Space Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

LDI: China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: Jiangsu Qi'an Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Facade & Steel Structure Contractor: Zhejiang Zhongnan Green Construction Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Project Management: PM Group

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Throughout Zhejiang and Qiandao Lake, a nationally protected freshwater reservoir in eastern China, ancient cities boast beautiful heritage detail and quintessential Hui-style architecture. The architectural style is revered for its white walls, dark swooping eaves and dense winding corridors. This graceful disorder is at once graphically potent yet restrained. Chinese architecture in this style reinforces the philosophical emptiness of white and the solidity of black. The expression of emptiness is as important as to what is filled. Void space meanders through places of activity, creating a macro sensation of slowness that obscures an inner vibrancy.