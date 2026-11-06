Chun’an Distillery / PRA

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Architects: Project for Research and Architecture
- Area: 40288 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fangfang Tian
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Manufacturers: Resysta
- Category: Tourism
- Lead Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao
- Architecture Design Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Zhang, Joy Liang, Lyla Ye
- Landscape Design Team: Lili Lu, Hong Xia, Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao
- Interior Design Team: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Jiang, Joy Liang
- Branding & Wayfinding: Kirk Mazzeo, Jasper Yuan, Joey Zhao, Bei Zhang, Joy Liang
- Structural Design Team: Zhang Zhun, Cai Yanming
- Structural Design: AND Structure
- Rammed Earth Consultant: On earth studio
- Facade Consultant: Shanghai Xima Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.
- Process Design: Forsyths Ltd.
- Lighting Design: UnoLai, LIGHTLINKS Shanghai
- Ff&E Design: Zaoyan Space Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- LDI: China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: Jiangsu Qi'an Construction Group Co., Ltd.
- Facade & Steel Structure Contractor: Zhejiang Zhongnan Green Construction Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Project Management: PM Group
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Throughout Zhejiang and Qiandao Lake, a nationally protected freshwater reservoir in eastern China, ancient cities boast beautiful heritage detail and quintessential Hui-style architecture. The architectural style is revered for its white walls, dark swooping eaves and dense winding corridors. This graceful disorder is at once graphically potent yet restrained. Chinese architecture in this style reinforces the philosophical emptiness of white and the solidity of black. The expression of emptiness is as important as to what is filled. Void space meanders through places of activity, creating a macro sensation of slowness that obscures an inner vibrancy.