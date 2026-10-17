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Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta

Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 64Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - Exterior PhotographyShanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - Image 4 of 64Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - Exterior PhotographyShanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - More Images+ 59

Curated by Nina Vuga

Opera House
Shanghai, China
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Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Set along the Huangpu River, the Shanghai Grand Opera House emerges as a new cultural landmark for one of the world's most dynamic cities. As an open cultural landscape, it brings together a world-class performing arts venue and an accessible public realm – inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with culture, architecture, and urban life. Rooted in Shanghai's spirit of openness, exchange, and innovation, the project broadens access to culture while creating a new platform for artistic expression and civic engagement.

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Cite: "Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta" 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186819/shanghai-grand-opera-house-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

上海大歌剧院 / Snøhetta

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