Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: Snøhetta
- Area: 146786 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu, Tian Fangfang, Chen Hao
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- Category: Opera House
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Set along the Huangpu River, the Shanghai Grand Opera House emerges as a new cultural landmark for one of the world's most dynamic cities. As an open cultural landscape, it brings together a world-class performing arts venue and an accessible public realm – inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with culture, architecture, and urban life. Rooted in Shanghai's spirit of openness, exchange, and innovation, the project broadens access to culture while creating a new platform for artistic expression and civic engagement.