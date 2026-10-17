Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta

© Yumeng Zhu

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Text description provided by the architects. Set along the Huangpu River, the Shanghai Grand Opera House emerges as a new cultural landmark for one of the world's most dynamic cities. As an open cultural landscape, it brings together a world-class performing arts venue and an accessible public realm – inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with culture, architecture, and urban life. Rooted in Shanghai's spirit of openness, exchange, and innovation, the project broadens access to culture while creating a new platform for artistic expression and civic engagement.