7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio

© Donggyu Kim

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Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou is a historic Chinese city and home to world-class corporations like Alibaba and DeepSeek. Located near "West Lake" in the heart of the city, "Meihuatang" is a registered modern cultural heritage site of Hangzhou.