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7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio

7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - Interior Photography, Glass7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - Image 12 of 217th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - Image 2 of 217th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - Exterior Photography, Glass7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Chakchak Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Lead Architects: Daekyun Kim
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7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou is a historic Chinese city and home to world-class corporations like Alibaba and DeepSeek. Located near "West Lake" in the heart of the city, "Meihuatang" is a registered modern cultural heritage site of Hangzhou.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186809/7th-door-hangzhou-chakchak-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Donggyu Kim

7th door 杭州餐厅 / Chakchak Studio

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