7th door Hangzhou Restaurant / Chakchak Studio

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Hangzhou, China
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Architects: Chakchak Studio
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Donggyu Kim
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Lead Architects: Daekyun Kim
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- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Kitae Kim
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou is a historic Chinese city and home to world-class corporations like Alibaba and DeepSeek. Located near "West Lake" in the heart of the city, "Meihuatang" is a registered modern cultural heritage site of Hangzhou.