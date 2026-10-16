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City Pride School / A Threshold

City Pride School / A Threshold - Interior Photography, BalconyCity Pride School / A Threshold - Interior Photography, StairsCity Pride School / A Threshold - Image 4 of 36City Pride School / A Threshold - Image 5 of 36City Pride School / A Threshold - More Images+ 31

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Schools
Pimpri-Chinchwad, India
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Avinash Ankalge, Dhananjay Chaudhari, Manthan Batwal
  • Structural Consultants: C. Ramkumar- Rays Consulting Engineers
  • MEPF: Architectural Energy Solutions
  • Civil Contractor: Kritija Constructions
  • Project Management: City Pride School
  • City: Pimpri-Chinchwad
  • Country: India
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City Pride School / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pranit Bora Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This primary educational institution, known as City Pride School, is situated in the newly developed region of Ravet Pradhikaran, Pune, characterized by densely populated urban neighborhoods. The school occupies a compact, high-rise urban landscape where the scarcity of space and significant commercial value necessitated a six-story design, limiting the availability of horizontal open and communal areas. In response to this challenge, the architectural design embraces a "school within a school" philosophy, structuring the building in a manner that ensures the spatial scales are perceived as intimate, thereby enhancing the learning environment. This approach aims to cultivate a self-sufficient educational setting that promotes a sense of community and interconnectedness.

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A Threshold
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GlassConcreteBrick

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Cite: "City Pride School / A Threshold" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186698/city-pride-school-a-threshold> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pranit Bora Studio

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