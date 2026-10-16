City Pride School / A Threshold

© Pranit Bora Studio

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Category: Schools

Design Team: Avinash Ankalge, Dhananjay Chaudhari, Manthan Batwal

Structural Consultants: C. Ramkumar- Rays Consulting Engineers

MEPF: Architectural Energy Solutions

Civil Contractor: Kritija Constructions

Project Management: City Pride School

City: Pimpri-Chinchwad

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. This primary educational institution, known as City Pride School, is situated in the newly developed region of Ravet Pradhikaran, Pune, characterized by densely populated urban neighborhoods. The school occupies a compact, high-rise urban landscape where the scarcity of space and significant commercial value necessitated a six-story design, limiting the availability of horizontal open and communal areas. In response to this challenge, the architectural design embraces a "school within a school" philosophy, structuring the building in a manner that ensures the spatial scales are perceived as intimate, thereby enhancing the learning environment. This approach aims to cultivate a self-sufficient educational setting that promotes a sense of community and interconnectedness.