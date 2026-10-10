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Childcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture

Childcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenChildcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodChildcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodChildcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodChildcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Vught, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Natrufied Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcel van der Burg, Boris Zeisser
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MOSO BAMBOO, Lignatur, burnedwood
  • Lead Architects: Boris Zeisser, Anja Verdonk
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Childcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the wooded surroundings of Vught, a unique childcare centre has emerged: Mowgli Childcare Centre. The project combines playful architecture with a strong connection to nature, creating an inspiring environment for young children.

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Cite: "Childcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture" 10 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186615/childcare-centre-mowgli-natrufied-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcel van der Burg

Mowgli 日托中心 / Natrufied Architecture

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