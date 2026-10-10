Childcare Centre Mowgli / Natrufied Architecture

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Architects: Natrufied Architecture
- Area: 1550 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marcel van der Burg, Boris Zeisser
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Manufacturers: MOSO BAMBOO, Lignatur, burnedwood
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Lead Architects: Boris Zeisser, Anja Verdonk
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Design Team: Dinand Kruize, Andrea Nienoord, Michael Funke, Cassidy Munniks-Schultz
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Step Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Laureco
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ZRi
- General Contractor: V&S houtskelet bouwen
- City: Vught
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the wooded surroundings of Vught, a unique childcare centre has emerged: Mowgli Childcare Centre. The project combines playful architecture with a strong connection to nature, creating an inspiring environment for young children.