Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership

© Diana Snape

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Text description provided by the architects. Port Melbourne Secondary College (PMSC) is the first vertical school as part of Australia's biggest urban rejuvenation project, Fishermans Bend. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), the school is within a designated precinct for advanced technology, innovation and education where, over the next 30 years, 80,000 people will live, work and study. The development gives Port Melbourne a new, forward-thinking learning hub for students and the local community who have access to the library, gym, food technology and art spaces after hours.