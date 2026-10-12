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Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership

Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyPort Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyPort Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - Image 4 of 15Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyPort Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - More Images+ 10

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Educational Architecture, High School
Port Melbourne, Australia
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Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior Photography
© Diana Snape

Text description provided by the architects. Port Melbourne Secondary College (PMSC) is the first vertical school as part of Australia's biggest urban rejuvenation project, Fishermans Bend. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), the school is within a designated precinct for advanced technology, innovation and education where, over the next 30 years, 80,000 people will live, work and study. The development gives Port Melbourne a new, forward-thinking learning hub for students and the local community who have access to the library, gym, food technology and art spaces after hours.

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Cite: "Port Melbourne Secondary College / Billard Leece Partnership" 12 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186451/port-melbourne-secondary-college-billard-leece-partnership> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Diana Snape

Port Melbourne 中学 / Billard Leece Partnership

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