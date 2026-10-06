  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Spain
  5. Bilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners

Bilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners

Bilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, ColumnBilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyBilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, GlassBilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyBilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Museum, Restoration, Extension
Bilbao, Spain
  • Foster + Partners Team: Norman Foster, Nigel Dancey, Taba Rasti, Pablo Urango Lillo, Narinder Sagoo, Piers Heath, Roger Ridsdill Smith, Emilio Ortiz Zaforas, Jaime Valle, Álvaro Gómez, Álvaro Sancho, Judit Otero
  • Collaborating Architect: Luis María Uriarte
  • Technical Architect: TekArK Studio: Jesús Pulido and Aritz Solchaga
  • City: Bilbao
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Bilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Column
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. A grand ceremony marking the reopening of the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum was held on Monday, 5 October. Now, a dramatic new addition named the Agravitas hovers like a bridge, spanning 55 metres over the original buildings, leaving them untouched except for restoration. It creates a new enclosed plaza, the social heart of the museum and a vital part of the freely accessible, ground-level public spaces. For the first time in many decades, the original 1940s entrance fronting the city square is reopened. The uppermost level houses a vast new column-free gallery.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRestorationExtensionSpain
Cite: "Bilbao Fine Arts Museum / Foster + Partners" 06 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186349/bilbao-fine-arts-museum-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

毕尔巴鄂美术馆 / Foster + Partners

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags