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Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 33Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardMitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 4 of 33Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior PhotographyMitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 28

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Commercial Architecture
Jakarta, Indonesia
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Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The Mitte Oblique Garden positions design as a spatial intervention—a project that reclaims the human scale within the hyper-density of Jakarta. By dismantling the traditional boundaries between building, landscape, and climate, it offers a new architectural manifesto for the Asian megacity.

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Cite: "Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186064/mitte-oblique-garden-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ernest Theofilus

Mitte Oblique Garden 斜角花园 / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

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