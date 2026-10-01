Mitte Oblique Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

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Jakarta, Indonesia
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Architects: RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
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Lead Architects: Daniel Susanto, Antonius Richard Rusli
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Lucas Dharma Sourice, Yusron, Winston Goey
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The Mitte Oblique Garden positions design as a spatial intervention—a project that reclaims the human scale within the hyper-density of Jakarta. By dismantling the traditional boundaries between building, landscape, and climate, it offers a new architectural manifesto for the Asian megacity.