Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects

•
Shenzhen, China
-
Architects: temp architects
- Area: 25569 m²
- Year: 2026
-
-
Architectural Design: Lin Yubo, Yang Jun, Ku Hongfei
-
Structural Design: Hong Kong Huayi Design Consultants (Shenzhen) Ltd., Wang Yang, Li Xuehong
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Lead Designers: Wang Fangji, Xiao Xiao, Dong Xiao
- Scheme Design Team: Yang Jianfei, Wang Zitong, Xie Chong, Ding Yousen, Huang Yang, Wang Zixiao, Degn Xifan, Yuan Ye, Sun Fanqing, Niu Yunqi, Liu Weilin, Ma Haoyi, Hou Yuming, Mao Kejie, Tang Xiaoya, Tan Ye, Fan Fan, Zheng Ruijia
- Project Management: Huang Yuelin, Liu Hongke
- Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Chen Shaolin, Wu Changyan
- HVAC: Zhong Dongdui, Mo Quanneng
- Electrical Engineering: Huang Chaoyu, Zou Jun
- Client: Education Bureau of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality; Bureau of Public Works of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality
- General Contractor : Shanghai Baoye Group Co., Ltd.
- Signage Design: BY-ENJOY
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Lixue Primary School of Kewai Group, Longgang District, Shenzhen, is one of the projects in the 2021 program "Towards a New Campus, Season III — Longgang New Campus Action Plan." Located at the intersection of Banlan Boulevard and Huancheng Road, the site lies between a noisy urban environment and high-density communities.