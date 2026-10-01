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Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects

Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - Exterior PhotographyLixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - Exterior PhotographyLixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - Image 2 of 55Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - Exterior PhotographyLixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - More Images+ 50

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Lead Designers: Wang Fangji, Xiao Xiao, Dong Xiao
  • Scheme Design Team: Yang Jianfei, Wang Zitong, Xie Chong, Ding Yousen, Huang Yang, Wang Zixiao, Degn Xifan, Yuan Ye, Sun Fanqing, Niu Yunqi, Liu Weilin, Ma Haoyi, Hou Yuming, Mao Kejie, Tang Xiaoya, Tan Ye, Fan Fan, Zheng Ruijia
  • Project Management: Huang Yuelin, Liu Hongke
  • Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Chen Shaolin, Wu Changyan
  • HVAC: Zhong Dongdui, Mo Quanneng
  • Electrical Engineering: Huang Chaoyu, Zou Jun
  • Client: Education Bureau of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality; Bureau of Public Works of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality
  • General Contractor : Shanghai Baoye Group Co., Ltd.
  • Signage Design: BY-ENJOY
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects - Exterior Photography
© Yang Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Lixue Primary School of Kewai Group, Longgang District, Shenzhen, is one of the projects in the 2021 program "Towards a New Campus, Season III — Longgang New Campus Action Plan." Located at the intersection of Banlan Boulevard and Huancheng Road, the site lies between a noisy urban environment and high-density communities.

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Cite: "Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185955/lixue-primary-school-of-kewai-group-temp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yang Wu

深圳龙岗区科外集团立雪小学 / 博风建筑

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