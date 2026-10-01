Lixue Primary School of KeWai Group / temp architects

© Yang Wu

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Category: Elementary & Middle School

Lead Designers: Wang Fangji, Xiao Xiao, Dong Xiao

Scheme Design Team: Yang Jianfei, Wang Zitong, Xie Chong, Ding Yousen, Huang Yang, Wang Zixiao, Degn Xifan, Yuan Ye, Sun Fanqing, Niu Yunqi, Liu Weilin, Ma Haoyi, Hou Yuming, Mao Kejie, Tang Xiaoya, Tan Ye, Fan Fan, Zheng Ruijia

Project Management: Huang Yuelin, Liu Hongke

Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Chen Shaolin, Wu Changyan

HVAC: Zhong Dongdui, Mo Quanneng

Electrical Engineering: Huang Chaoyu, Zou Jun

Client: Education Bureau of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality; Bureau of Public Works of Longgang District, Shenzhen Municipality

General Contractor : Shanghai Baoye Group Co., Ltd.

Signage Design: BY-ENJOY

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Lixue Primary School of Kewai Group, Longgang District, Shenzhen, is one of the projects in the 2021 program "Towards a New Campus, Season III — Longgang New Campus Action Plan." Located at the intersection of Banlan Boulevard and Huancheng Road, the site lies between a noisy urban environment and high-density communities.