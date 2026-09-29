Rio house / bracamonteyerba

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Architects: bracamonteyerba
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
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Lead Architects: Javier Bracamonte, Gonzalo Yerba
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Maite Alvarenga
- City: Pilar
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The project is sited on an irregularly shaped plot, where a pre-existing swimming pool became the only remaining trace preserved after the demolition of a former dwelling.