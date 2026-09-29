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Rio house / bracamonteyerba

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Rio house / bracamonteyerba - Image 2 of 24Rio house / bracamonteyerba - Exterior PhotographyRio house / bracamonteyerba - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Glass, CountertopRio house / bracamonteyerba - Image 5 of 24Rio house / bracamonteyerba - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: bracamonteyerba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
  • Lead Architects: Javier Bracamonte, Gonzalo Yerba
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Rio house / bracamonteyerba - Image 2 of 24
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The project is sited on an irregularly shaped plot, where a pre-existing swimming pool became the only remaining trace preserved after the demolition of a former dwelling.

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GlassSteelBrick

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Cite: "Rio house / bracamonteyerba" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185930/rio-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Schapochnik

Rio 住宅 / bracamonteyerba

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