Kromme Rijn College / EVA architecten

© Sebastian van Damme

+ 16

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The existing building at Rubenslaan 91 was constructed between 1956 and 1958 as a ULO secondary school. It was designed by Piet Dingemans (1910–1970), a well-known architect from Utrecht. The building stood vacant for at least twenty years and was saved from demolition thanks to the efforts of local residents. Following research by Stichting Mevrouw Meijer, SPO Utrecht and the Municipality of Utrecht decided to renovate the building and add a new extension suitable for housing the Kromme Rijn College (KRC).