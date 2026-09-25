Ph Olaguer / CDC ARQ

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Buenos Aires, Argentina
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Architects: CDC ARQ
- Area: 52 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fotografia Magali Saberian
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Manufacturers: Casa Social , Grupo Thermoglass, Peirano, Quadri
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Lead Architects: Rodrigo del Castillo, Paula Casado
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Leadership Team: Rodrigo del Castillo, Paula Casado
- Technical Team: Valentina Carriedo
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Rather than adding elements, the project proposes concentrating functions to free up space. Spatial continuity, the connection to the courtyard, and a single, continuous piece of millwork that guides the journey create a small yet spatially generous home, where architecture serves as a tool for spatial organization.