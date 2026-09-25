Ph Olaguer / CDC ARQ

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Houses, Renovation • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: CDC ARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 52 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Fotografia Magali Saberian

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casa Social , Grupo Thermoglass , Peirano , Quadri

Lead Architects: Rodrigo del Castillo, Paula Casado

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Leadership Team: Rodrigo del Castillo, Paula Casado

Technical Team: Valentina Carriedo

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Rather than adding elements, the project proposes concentrating functions to free up space. Spatial continuity, the connection to the courtyard, and a single, continuous piece of millwork that guides the journey create a small yet spatially generous home, where architecture serves as a tool for spatial organization.