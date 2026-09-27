Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Coffee Shop

Landscape Architecture: Alnaimi Landscape Architecture

Interior Design: Ashjar Team

City: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. As Saudi Arabia's coffee culture continues to grow, cafés have become an important third place for many Saudis. Ashjar, meaning "trees" in Arabic, was conceived as a small urban escape within Riyadh, shaped by gardens, water, and shade.