Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
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Architects: Studio Ahmed Aldossary
- Area: 785 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Aylul Studio
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Lead Architects: Ahmed Aldossary
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Landscape Architecture: Alnaimi Landscape Architecture
- Interior Design: Ashjar Team
- City: Riyadh
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. As Saudi Arabia's coffee culture continues to grow, cafés have become an important third place for many Saudis. Ashjar, meaning "trees" in Arabic, was conceived as a small urban escape within Riyadh, shaped by gardens, water, and shade.