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Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary

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Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - Image 2 of 30Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, BalconyAshjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - Image 4 of 30Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAshjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Studio Ahmed Aldossary
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aylul Studio
  • Lead Architects: Ahmed Aldossary
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Landscape Architecture: Alnaimi Landscape Architecture
  • Interior Design: Ashjar Team
  • City: Riyadh
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
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Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary - Image 6 of 30
© Aylul Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As Saudi Arabia's coffee culture continues to grow, cafés have become an important third place for many Saudis. Ashjar, meaning "trees" in Arabic, was conceived as a small urban escape within Riyadh, shaped by gardens, water, and shade.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSaudi Arabia

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Cite: "Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary" 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185816/ashjar-cafe-studio-ahmed-aldossary> ISSN 0719-8884

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Ashjar Cafe / Studio Ahmed Aldossary

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