Résidence Lourmel / MARS Architectes

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Architects: MARS Architectes
- Area: 2100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Charly Broyez, Raphaël Renard
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Lead Architects: Sylvain Rety, Raphael Renard, Julien Broussart
- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing
- Lead Team: Sylvain Rety, Julien Broussart, Raphaël Renard
- Design Team: Mathieu Landelle
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Batiserf
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AURIS
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: META
- Landscape Architecture: Bassinet Turquin
- Project Management: THEOP
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Built on a former parking ramp, the Lourmel student housing is conceived as an intermediate figure between the existing buildings and the central garden. Rather than creating a continuous volume, it is divided into four slightly offset blocks. Their shifts and rotations respond to constraints of distance, views and privacy, while opening diagonal perspectives, improving daylight and strengthening connections to the landscape. The volumes gradually recede towards the center of the block, creating a more porous relationship with the street. The existing courtyard is also fully re-landscaped.