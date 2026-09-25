Résidence Lourmel / MARS Architectes

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing

Lead Team: Sylvain Rety, Julien Broussart, Raphaël Renard

Design Team: Mathieu Landelle

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Batiserf

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AURIS

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: META

Landscape Architecture: Bassinet Turquin

Project Management: THEOP

City: Paris

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Built on a former parking ramp, the Lourmel student housing is conceived as an intermediate figure between the existing buildings and the central garden. Rather than creating a continuous volume, it is divided into four slightly offset blocks. Their shifts and rotations respond to constraints of distance, views and privacy, while opening diagonal perspectives, improving daylight and strengthening connections to the landscape. The volumes gradually recede towards the center of the block, creating a more porous relationship with the street. The existing courtyard is also fully re-landscaped.